Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,800 Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PAIC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.