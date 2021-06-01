BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 17,133 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.