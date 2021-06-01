Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMACU opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

