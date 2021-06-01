Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $281,000 Stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,724 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

