Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 361 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in L Brands were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

