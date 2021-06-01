Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,801 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in ABB by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

