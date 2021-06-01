Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 80,548 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,548 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

