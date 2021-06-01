Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

