Coastline Trust Co Has $767,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

