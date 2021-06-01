Verb Technology (VERB) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) is one of 61 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verb Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million -$24.96 million -1.51 Verb Technology Competitors $709.68 million $21.93 million 6.46

Verb Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Verb Technology Competitors -88.20% -80.02% -13.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verb Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verb Technology Competitors 258 1003 1537 85 2.50

Verb Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 8.77%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Verb Technology peers beat Verb Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

