L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NICE were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $180.89 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

