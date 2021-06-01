L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ROG opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.