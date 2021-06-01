L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,563. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $785.84 million, a P/E ratio of -233.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

