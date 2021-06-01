L & S Advisors Inc Invests $1.05 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

