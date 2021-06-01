L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,093,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

