Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Invests $106,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

