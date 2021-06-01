Robert A. Rubin Sells 349 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $16,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $33,752,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

