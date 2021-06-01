7,396 Shares in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.13% of Core Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Core Alternative ETF by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period.

Shares of CCOR opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Core Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

