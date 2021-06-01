Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $49,237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 373.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 157,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

