Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Expands By 32.4%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 145.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 635,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,632,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $22,389,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.