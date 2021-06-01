GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GNT opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.