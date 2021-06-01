Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 373.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 159,811 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

