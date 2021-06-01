HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

