Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.32 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%.

Shares of CANG opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $861.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

CANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

