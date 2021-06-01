Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

