Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 231.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,531 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,325,000 after buying an additional 1,208,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.