Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

ANTM opened at $398.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.22 and a 200 day moving average of $337.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

