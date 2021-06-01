Royce & Associates LP Sells 14,767 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.40% of Patterson Companies worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $37.16.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.