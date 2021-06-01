HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,371 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MPLX opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

