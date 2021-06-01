Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 375.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 692,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

