KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 373.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.