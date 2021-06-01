Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 12,107 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 372.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

