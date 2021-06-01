The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TCS opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

