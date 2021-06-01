Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,811 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 203.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

