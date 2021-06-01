Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

