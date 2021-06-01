Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

TAP opened at $58.32 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

