Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $216.07

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $195.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.