Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $324.14

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.14.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $308.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.