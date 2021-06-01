ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $7,940.15 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $688.30 million and approximately $14,192.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for about $7,940.15 or 0.21864053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00300583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00192672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.49 or 0.00995399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00032776 BTC.

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

