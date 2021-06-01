International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 373.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

