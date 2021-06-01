Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $61,964,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

