Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $175.23 and a one year high of $300.91.
In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.