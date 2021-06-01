Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $175.23 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

