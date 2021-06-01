Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

NYSE ALL opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

