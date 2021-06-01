Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

