Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,535 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

