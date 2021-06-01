Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,528 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,046.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,530,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,398.20 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,308.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,208.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

