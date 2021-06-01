Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

