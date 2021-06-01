Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

