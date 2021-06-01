Short Interest in FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Increases By 57.2%

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of FRANQ opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. FHC has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

FHC Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

