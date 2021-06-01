Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in May

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flower One stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Flower One has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

